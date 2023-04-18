Canadian Olympic Committee ranked as one of best workplaces in the country

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and the Canadian Olympic Foundation (COF) have once again been voted as one of the best workplaces in the country.

The COC were ranked 21st of 50 in the 100-999 workers category by by the Great Place to Work Institute Canada. a one place improvement from 2021.

The placement of organisations were decided by the 2022 Trust Index annual survey results processed by the Great Place to Work Institute Canada.

The announcement of the rankings occurred at a gala event for the first time since 2019 due to the effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The COC and COF have 115 full-time employees working from offices in Toronto and Montreal.





The Canadian Olympic Committee has improved by one place in the last rankings published by the Great Place to Work Institute Canada ©Cadillac Fairview

"Being recognised as one of the best places to work in Canada is something in which our organisation takes a lot of pride," said David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of the COC.





“I feel tremendously fortunate to work with a group of incredible people who are all dedicated to our mission of transforming Canada through the power of sport.

"I’m thrilled to be working with this team on the road to Santiago 2023, Paris 2024 and beyond."

The COC have more female than male employees ©Getty Images

The COC was also named as one of the best workplaces for women earlier this year, taking second place in the rankings.

The organisation has more female workers than male as the women make up over 60 per cent of the staff.