COC named one of Canada's best places to work for women for second year running

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) has been named as one of the country's best workplaces for women by the Great Place to Work Institute Canada.

The award adds to the COC's previous honours from the organisation after it was named a "Great Place to Work" in 2019.

The following two years, the COC was ranked among the top 50 best workplaces in Canada for its size and named one of the nation's best workplaces for women.

According to the COC's optional survey conducted last November, 61 per cent of its employees, along with the Canadian Olympic Foundation, identify as women.

"We take great pride in seeing the inclusive and equitable environment we’ve worked to create recognised with this distinction," said COC chief executive and secretary general David Shoemaker.

"This honour is reflective of our gender-diverse workplace - from my 50 per cent female senior leadership team to 60 per cent of our organisation identifying as women.

"We will continue to implement further initiatives and programs to ensure gender equity remains a top priority at the COC."

The recent award stems from results of the COC's trust index annual survey and an independent analysis undertaken by the honouring body.

The survey revealed that in 2022, 95 per cent of COC employees believed that staff are treated fairly regardless of their gender.

The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organisations that were surveyed.

"Our commitment to making sport safe, inclusive, and barrier-free, is an ongoing journey and naturally includes our own organisation," said COC President Tricia Smith.

"I am so proud of the progress we have made at the COC.

"This honour is a reminder that the commitment truly makes a difference, internally and externally, and inspires us to keep it going."