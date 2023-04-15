La Poste to put its stamp on Paris 2024 as an official supporter

French postal services La Poste and Geopost have become official supporters of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet and La Poste Groupe chairman and chief executive Philippe Wahl have signed an agreement which will see the service issue the official Paris 2024 stamp and install a post office in the Athletes’ Village.

La Poste also intends to acknowledge the sustainability ambitions of the Games by setting its own target of net zero emissions by 2040, as reported by Parcel and Postal Technology International.

Geopost, meanwhile, has called attention to its intercultural exchanges with its presence in 49 countries.

Following the announcement Estanguet said: "Familiar faces, local agents with essential missions and present throughout the territory, postal workers are part of our daily lives.

Among the buildings being constructed for the Paris 2024 Athletes' Village will be a post office that will be run by the latest official supporters of the Games - La Poste ©Getty Images

"In Paris 2024 we are proud to be able to count on the 238,000 postal workers and we are delighted to be able to benefit from the expertise and experience of La Poste, which already accompanied us in the application phase, to help make these Games the project of France and all French people."

Wahl added: "In 1924, we were there.

"In 2024, we will be there.

"It must also be remembered that the first marathon runner in history was a postman - Philippidès.

"It was he who brought the news of Athens’s victory against the Persians after traveling 42 kilometres.

"As an official supporter of Paris 2024, we will bring the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games to life throughout the territory, close to millions of women and men in France, with the pride that this global event will take place in Paris and France."