Swimming Australia chief executive Eugenie Buckley has resigned from her position with just over 15 months to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Buckley, who took over from Alex Baumann in October 2021, has been credited with guiding the body through a "critical period".

"Eugenie has steered the organisation through the significant challenges of a corporate restructure and improving our financial position," said Swimming Australia President Michelle Gallen.

"She leaves us in a strong position to move forward, with a clear strategic direction to 2032 to build performance, pathways, participation and sustainability.

"I sincerely thank Eugenie for her hard work and determination and wish her well in future endeavours."

Buckley's resignation came after a group of swimming stakeholders in Australia sent a letter to her and the Swimming Australia Board of Directors calling for an urgent and independent governance review.

There were reportedly reservations about Buckley's leadership style and claims that her culture and behaviour did not align with the organisation's stated values and objectives.

Swimming Australia is now without a major sponsor in the lead up to Paris 2024 after Hancock Prospecting chief executive Gina Rinehart pulled funding ©Getty Images

The letter was signed by every state swimming association President in the country as well as the national swimmers' union.

The resignation furthers the state of disarray of Swimming Australia which has recently just lost a major sponsor.

Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting, withdrew funding from the organisation but continued to offer direct support for swimmers.

This means that Swimming Australia is without a major sponsor leading up to Paris 2024 despite the country matching its best ever Olympic finish in the sport after winning 17 gold medals at Tokyo 2020.

The Swimming Australia Board is set to begin a global search for a new chief executive in the near future.

In the meantime, the current executive general manager corporate Steve Newman is due to step in as acting chief executive.