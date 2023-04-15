The start of the Grand National was delayed by 15 minutes after animal rights protesters invaded Aintree Racecourse.

A total of 12 arrests were made by Merseyside Police throughout the day in connection with activity designed to disrupt the 175th edition of the steeplechase by members of the Animal Rising group.

Television pictures showed protesters trying to attach themselves to a fence before being removed by police, while others were seen attempting to climb over or glue themselves to security fencing before being led away.

During the unfolding protest, Animal Rising tweeted: "In the UK alone, 49 horses have died or been killed so far this year due to horse racing - this is unacceptable.

"We are a nation of animal lovers - we shouldn't be harming animals for entertainment, food or any other reason. It's time to create a kinder future."

Two horses, Envoye Special and Dark Raven, died from injuries sustained during supporting races held as part of the three-day race meeting in Liverpool, England.

Earlier in the day, members of Animal Rising held a slow march around Aintree Racecourse as part of their protests.

A protest was also held outside Aintree Racecourse in the build-up to the race, calling for it to be cancelled ©Getty Images

Merseyside Police have confirmed 12 arrests were made during the day as part of the protests and co-ordinated disruption.

The first arrest this morning saw a 33-year-old woman from the London area arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

A 25-year-old woman from London and a 55-year-old man from Greater Manchester were later arrested on the same charges.

Nine further arrests were then made after what police described as "a large number of protesters" attempted to gain entry to the racecourse shortly before the scheduled start of the race.

"We are continuing to work with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival," said a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

"We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event. This has been factored into our plans.

"We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly."

The race was won by Corach Rambler, priced at 8-1, trained by Lucinda Russell and ridden by Derek Fox.