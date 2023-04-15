Brothers Adam and Issam Ammour plan to compete together in two-man bobsleigh for Germany next season.

Adam, 21, who is nine years younger than his brother, established himself as a rising star as a pilot after starting to compete internationally last November.

In his first season he celebrated Europe Cup victories at the home venue of Altenberg and Innsbruck, winning a gold medal in the two-man bob at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Junior World Championships in Winterberg and finishing second in the four-man.

Push athlete Issam, 30, had his first race in November 2015 and in 2019 he won gold medals at the IBSF World Junior World Championships in Königssee with pilot Richard Oelsner in the two and four-man events.

German brothers Adam and Issam Ammour finished fourth in their first IBSF World Cup two-man bobsleigh competition at the end of last season and plan to team up permanently next season ©IBSF

At the finale of IBSF World Cup for 2022-2023 in Sigulda, the Ammour brothers teamed up in two-man bob for the first time - and just missed out on the podium with a surprising fourth place finish.

"Issam made me a promise," Adam said.

"If I can achieve what we agreed on, he’ll push my sled.

"And yeah, it went pretty well, and he had to hold his promise.

"And now he’s part of my team.

"We understand each other from the get-go and share the same visions and goals.

"To put it simply: we want to compete at our national try-outs on even footing with the other good teams."