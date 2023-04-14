Indonesian Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Sufmi Dasco Ahmad has admitted that the House is concerned about the country being stripped of hosting rights for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

He said that as well as denying Indonesian youth footballers the chance to compete on the international stage, the former hosts have missed the opportunity to showcase themselves to the world.

"Indonesia has lost the chance to show the world that we are a developed country capable of successfully holding world events," Dasco said, as reported by Tempo.

He did not want to point fingers and instead reiterated the Government's support for the development of Indonesian football.

In March, FIFA removed Indonesia as host of the Under-20 World Cup because of its objection to the participation of Israel, who have qualified for the first time.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and President of the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI) Erick Thohir met to discuss the issue but it could not be resolved between the two International Olympic Committee members.

Protests have taken place in Indonesia campaigning against Israel's participation at the tournament before it was taken away from the Asian country ©Getty Images

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, with about 277 million people, and it does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

Due to the issue, the competition draw due to take place in Bali was postponed, and protests against Israel's participation were also held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta last week by conservative Islamic groups.

The Governor of Bali, Wayan Koster, called for a ban on Israel because of Indonesia's diplomatic support for Palestine.

The six stadiums due to have been used for the 52-game tournament included one in Gianyar in Bali.

Indonesia is also set to stage the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games in Bali from August 5 to 12.

The country's Sports Minister Dito Ariotedjo has vowed to "bridge communication" in the hopes of finding a solution regarding Israel's participation at the event.