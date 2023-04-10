Indonesia's Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo has vowed to "bridge communication" with a view to finding a solution regarding Israel's participation at this year's Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games in Bali.

Israel's presence at the World Beach Games from August 5 to 12 has been thrown into doubt after FIFA was forced to move its men's Under-20 World Cup from Indonesia after Bali's Governor Wayan Koster objected to the participation of the Israeli team.

Protests were also held against Israel's involvement at the World Cup by conservative Islamic groups in the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Koster has since doubled down on his stance for the World Beach Games, which is set to precede the ANOC General Assembly in Bali from August 13 to 15, by arguing Indonesia's constitution prohibits the playing of the Israeli national anthem.

Dito replaced Zainudin Amali as Minister of Youth and Sports last Monday (April 3) after his predecessor was elected as deputy chair of the Football Association of Indonesia, which has had funding from FIFA restricted after the Under-20 World Cup controversy.

He has reportedly met with Koster to discuss the issue with a view to the World Beach Games, and hopes a solution can be found within two weeks.

Indonesia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause, and was stripped of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after opposition to Israel's participation ©Getty Images

"As I have stated previously, as the new Youth and Sports Minister, I will bridge communication with every stakeholder," Dito said, as reported by Indonesian magazine Tempo.

"God willing, we will complete the steps and communicate the firm decision within the next week or two."

However, he claimed that the final decision lay with the Foreign Affairs Ministry, vowing to communicate with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

"The Youth and Sports Ministry views the issue from the World Games organising aspect, [we are not] in the realm of handling the issue regarding Israel, that is the realm of the Foreign Affairs Ministry."

ANOC has said it is "in close dialogue with the Indonesian authorities and Indonesian Olympic Committee to ensure all qualified NOCs are welcome in Bali" for the second edition of the World Beach Games, which were awarded to Bali in June 2022.

Qatar's capital Doha held the first World Beach Games in 2019 after San Diego in the United States pulled out, and a planned second edition in 2021 was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indonesia is the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, a supporter of the Palestinian cause and does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel.