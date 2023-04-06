ANOC in "close dialogue" with Indonesia to ensure Israelis can compete at World Beach Games

The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has said it is in "close dialogue" with Indonesia officials to ensure that every nation will be able to compete at this year's ANOC World Beach Games in Bali.

It comes after FIFA removed its men's Under-20 World Cup from the country because of local objections to Israel taking part.

Bali was due to host the draw but this was initially cancelled after the island's Governor Wayan Koster called for a ban on Israel because of Indonesia's diplomatic support for Palestine.

Protests against Israel's participation in the Under-20 World Cup were held in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta by conservative Islamic groups.

Koster has already indicated that he is against Israelis competing at the World Beach Games as well, according to CNN Indonesia.

Israeli athletes could face difficulties entering Indonesia for the ANOC World Beach Games ©Getty Images

"ANOC is in close dialogue with the Indonesian authorities and Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI) to ensure all qualified NOCs are welcome in Bali for the ANOC World Beach Games 2023," ANOC told insidethegames.

The second World Beach Games were originally due to take place in 2021 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were awarded to Bali on June 10, 2022 and are scheduled to take place from August 5 to 12 this year.

KOI President Raja Oktohari has addressed the Israeli issue and said "up until now there is no cancellation" to detiksport.com.

Protests took place in Jakarta against Israel's participation at the Under-20 World Cup, which Indonesia has now been removed as host of ©Getty Images

Oktohari, who is also a member of the National Mandate Party, added that while it is possible that Israeli athletes may struggle to enter Indonesia for the Games due to the lack of diplomatic relations between the two countries, organisers have solutions in mind for the event.

"Indonesia is too big to be minimised in sports," he said.

Examples given by Oktohari include how Taiwan competes as Chinese Taipei under a different flag and how Russian athletes were still able to participate at Tokyo 2020 as neutrals.

The ANOC General Assembly is due to be staged alongside this year's World Beach Games.

Doha in Qatar hosted the first Games in 2019.

The city had to step in at short notice after San Diego in the United States pulled out.