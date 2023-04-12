USA Cycling builds towards LA 2028 with trio of appointments

USA Cycling has made three appointments to its sports performance staff as it pursues an "ambitious" medal goal at its home Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Craig Griffin has been named as senior director of track, with Tanner Putt coming on board as director of road.

German Medina has also been appointed as the BMX national team coach.

"The sport performance team is growing as it approaches the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with an increasingly ambitious medal goal for the next Olympic cycle, Los Angeles 2028," USA Cycling said.

Griffin has 33 years of elite coaching experience and has led programmes in the United States, Canada and Japan.

He is an eight-time Olympic coach and guided riders to medals at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Before his first coaching job with USA Cycling in 1990, Griffin competed for New Zealand on both road and track.

At the London 2012 Paralympics, he guided the US to the top of the sport's medal table and in 1994 he coached the US men's pursuit team to their historic first World Championship medal.

German Medina coached Mariana Pajon of Colombia to her two Olympic gold medals ©Getty Images

Putt has spent eight years as a professional road cyclist, five of which were with the US national team.

He has 15 years of combined competitive and coaching experience.

Medina has raced in BMX since 1993 and coached the Colombian BMX team from 2007 to last year.

Under his guidance Colombia has won six Olympic medals, including two golds from Mariana Pajon.

"With the addition of Griffin, Putt and Medina, the organisation is in a great position as we quickly approach the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," said Jim Miller, chief of sport performance at USA Cycling.

"We are looking forward to growing our development programmes as we look ahead to our home Olympic Games, as well as investing in the current talent pool to be ready to win medals at the upcoming Cycling Worlds in Glasgow and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."