The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) has decided to stand by its decision not to make neutral team for Russian and Belarusian athletes in line with the latest International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations.

In an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach, IOF President Leho Haldna and secretary general Sondre Gullord insisted that their organisation was in solidarity with Ukraine.

In January, the governing body sent out potential conditions for a neutral team to its athlete representatives and member federations which were rejected.

"The IOF's response to the war in Ukraine and the suspension of the members in Russia and Belarus has been strengthened by the very clear message received from our members," read the letter.

"In light of the recent IOC Executive Board recommendation regarding the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus, the IOF wishes to reinforce the above decision which has been taken in consultation with our membership and athletes.

"We feel this is fully in line with the recommendation regarding the independence of international sports federations in making decisions for their sport."

Last month, the IOC Executive Board stated that individual Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed to return to international competition, provided they have not shown support for the war in Ukraine.

The IOF decided against creating a neutral team for Russian and Belarusian athletes, which was later reinforced by the IOC's recommendations ©Getty Images

However, the two countries are set to be banned from taking part in team sports.

Haldna and Gullord praised the IOC for its measures.

"As an international sports federation, we believe in the importance of upholding the values of respect, integrity, and solidarity, and we stand with Ukraine in its fight for independence and sovereignty," the letter read.

"We commend the IOC for early taking a strong stance against the violations of international law committed by Russia and Belarus.

"The IOF acknowledges the ongoing process which started after the Olympic Summit 2022 and lead by the IOC to assess whether, and potentially how, athletes from Russia and Belarus can be allowed to participate in international sports competitions, and how to ensure that athletes can compete in a fair and safe environment.

"Further, we support the emphasis from the IOC on the importance of the independence and responsibility of each international federation in making the right decisions for their sport."