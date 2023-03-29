The International Orienteering Federation (IOF) Council has decided against creating an "IOF Team" for athletes that come from countries where the membership of their national federation is suspended.

The verdict was reached after a realisation that the war in Ukraine, and consequent sanctions against Russia and Belarus, "might last for a long time" and that the current suspensions exclude many athletes from participating in IOF events.

"The IOF has also followed the discussions and consultations taking place within the Olympic Movement related to the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sports," read an IOF statement.

"Based upon this, the IOF decided to initiate an open process to investigate the position of its member federations and athlete representatives on the topic."

The governing body's Council initially drafted a proposal containing potential conditions for a neutral team in January.

The IOF consulted with its member federations and athletes' representatives, who recommended against changing the conditions of its ban on Russia and Belarus ©Getty Images

However, the responses received during the consultation period from member federations and athlete representatives showed a clear majority advising not to change its current ban on Russia and Belarus.

"The IOF Council agrees with the advice provided by its members and has therefore decided not to move forward with the proposal," the statement read.

"The IOF approach regarding the war in Ukraine and the suspension of the members in Russia and Belarus is strengthened by the very clear message from its members."

The IOF Council took the chance to emphasise its "continued solidarity with Ukrainian orienteering and its support for "the demand for ceasing aggression and a lasting peace".

Yesterday, the International Olympic Committee issued new recommendations to International Federations following the first day of its three-day Executive Board meeting.

The suggestions state that individual athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to compete, as long as they do not publicly support the invasion of Ukraine or serve in the military.

It also suggests that "teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport cannot be considered".