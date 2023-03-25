Double Olympic gold medallist Wu Jingyu and International Olympic Committee (IOC) Culture and Olympic Heritage Commission member Justin Hou have made a donation of $10,000 (£8,200/€9,300) to the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF).

The donation was made to THF manager Sophie Roduit at the Foundation's offices in Lausanne.

It will now go towards the work of the THF, which teaches taekwondo to refugees and other displaced people around the world.

"THF would like to express its deepest gratitude to Kun (Justin) Hou and Wu Jingyu for their generous donation of $10,000 to the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation," the THF said.

"Thank you for this wonderful gesture of kindness."

Wu Jingyu is a two-time Olympic taekwondo champion ©Getty Images

China's Wu won under-49 kilograms Olympic gold at both Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

She has also won both the World Championships and Asian Games twice.

Hou is a four-time Olympic Torchbearer and was a member of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Education Tour.

World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue founded the THF in 2015.

It has its flagship academy at the Azraq Refugee Camp in Jordan, which is home to Syrians who have fled the conflict in their country.