Exclusive: All 10 evening sessions for Oregon22 "to be full", World Athletics says

All ten evening sessions for the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships that start on Friday (July 15) are expected to be sold out, with 70 per cent of tickets already purchased.

World Athletics has told insidethegames: "Tickets for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 are selling well and we expect all ten evening sessions to be full.

"There are still good tickets available for the morning sessions.

"Overall, by the end of June about 70 percent of the inventory had been sold and local marketing initiatives are continuing."

Meanwhile Jon Ridgeon, the World Athletics chief executive, has updated insidethegames on recent progress in the stated aim of using the event, being held for the first time in the United States, as a "catalyst" to grow athletics across the country.

"Oregon is just the beginning for us because we want to make the most of a window of opportunity for our sport in the US that has opened in recent years and extends at least to the 2028 LA Olympics," Ridgeon said.

"These two headline events are book-ending a seven-year period for us in which we feel we can make substantial ground in the US in terms of our sport’s visibility and the growth of our fanbase.

"We already have some really strong pillars in place to build on there.

World Athletics says 70 per cent of the tickets for the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships that starts on July 15 have been sold ©Getty Images

"Track & Field is the most-participated sport in high schools in the USA, the US team is hugely successful and has magnificent and charismatic athletes in its ranks, we have a powerful broadcast partner there in NBC, and around 50 million people in the USA run regularly, so there is huge potential there to make gains.

"We’re already seeing that in terms of the number of world-class meetings that are being staged in the US now, compared with a few years ago.

"There are now two US meetings in the World Indoor Tour, two Continental Tour Gold meetings and 18 Continental Tour meetings.

"The USATF and US-based meeting directors have worked with us to establish a bigger stage for their track and field athletes at home, which also creates more competition opportunities for our professional athletes around the world.

"It’s really important for fans to be able to see their favourite athletes, either live or via broadcast, in a friendly time zone.

"So there’s been a real push on the competition side and we’re confident that will work.

"We have an agency working exclusively on building our sport’s profile in the USA and since the US team was named this week NBC has begun promoting the athletes actively, including into its lifestyle programmes.

"Once the championships start they will be offering wide coverage across multiple platforms, as they have announced.

"We will continue to build on the opportunity of the world championships after the event finishes, with a range of marketing and promotional activities planned for the coming year in the USA."

