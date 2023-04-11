The Australian Rules Football League (AFL) integrity unit have ordered Collingwood star Jack Crisp to undergo an education programme on the appropriate use of social media, but have decided not to suspend the player.

It follows the posting of a video without consent which contained explicit images, comments and references to illicit substances.

Crisp admitted sending the images to a friend in 2018 and had acknowledged that "the content and his language, regardless of the setting, was extremely inappropriate."

"Last week, I became aware that a video was being shared online containing private images which I had sent to another person in 2018," Crisp said in a statement.

"I want to apologise for my actions and the impact they've had on my family and our club.

"I am incredibly fortunate to have the support of Collingwood, my wife Mikayla and my daughters while I am disappointed in myself for those actions, the impact this has had on my wife and my family hurts the most, and I apologise to them for that."

AFL executive general manager of football operations Andrew Dillon said the case was a "reminder to all players" about the pitfalls of social media ©Getty Images

The integrity unit were understood to have taken the apology and the improved behaviour of the player into account.

"While the content was produced a number of years ago, and Jack has shown significant improvement in his behaviour, the incident serves as a reminder to all players to understand the responsibility to themselves, their clubs and their professional careers," AFL executive general manager of football operations Andrew Dillon said.

Collingwood have also decided not to fine or suspend Crisp.

"Jack has fully cooperated with the club regarding the context around the series of images shown in that historical video," Collingwood general manager Graham Wright said in an official club statement.

"As soon as we became aware of the vision being circulated, we connected with the AFL to ensure due diligence was taken in this situation.

Jack Crisp is set to extend his 191 match sequence of continuous AFL appearances on Sunday ©Getty Images

"The AFL determined Jack’s conduct was inappropriate and has requested he take part in education around the appropriate use of social media, which the club supports.

"Jack has made significant steps since that time and he continues to grow and learn as a person.

"This has been a difficult time for Jack and his family as they had worked through this privately at the time and the club will continue to support them through this situation."

Crisp has played 191 consecutive matches in the AFL, a sequence which dates back to 2014 and is unequalled among active players.

He is expected to play against unbeaten St Kilda at Adelaide Oval in the fifth round of matches at the weekend.