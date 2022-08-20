Peggy O'Neal, the first woman to be President of an Australian Football League (AFL) club, has been appointed chair of the Victoria 2026 Board of Directors.

In the lead-up to the first-ever regional Commonwealth Games, O'Neal will lead a Board which also includes Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin and chief executive Katie Sadleir.

Commonwealth Games Australia President Ben Houston and chief executive Craig Phillips have also been installed as founding directors, along with Belinda Duarte and Lisa Gray.

"I love sport and what it means for communities across Victoria," O'Neal said.

"I am delighted to be part of the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and to work with the Board, to ensure that the diverse voices in our state are heard as we make decisions throughout the delivery of the Games."

O'Neal, a lawyer, was elected Richmond President in 2013 and the Australian rules football side have won three men's national titles since.

As Board chair, O'Neal is due to be among the most influential people in the delivery of the Commonwealth Games.

Jeroen Weimar was appointed Victoria 2026 chief executive in June and will be expected to work closely with O'Neal and the Board.

Richmond play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which is due to stage the Victoria 2026 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

Weimar was previously commander of Victoria's COVID-19 response.

Richmond is a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria's state capital and largest city.

The 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground - home to the Richmond Tigers - is due to host the Opening Ceremony.

After that, regional hubs in Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland are set to host sporting events and each boast their own Athletes' Village.

"The Board members will give a depth of experience to the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games and provide invaluable leadership to deliver this global event to be hosted across regional Victoria," Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan insisted.

Duarte has been championed as a leader in First Nations, elite sport and equity spheres, with other roles including being co-chair of Reconciliation Victoria and a Board member at AFL team the Western Bulldogs.

Gray is the former chief executive of Victorian Funds Management Corporation, which manages public authorities' investments in the state.

The Board for the last Commonwealth Games Organising Committee was criticised over its lack of diversity - something which led to CGF President Dame Louise resigning her position on the Board.

Craig Philips, left, and Katie Sadleir, right, have both been installed on the Victoria 2026 Board of Directors ©Getty Images

Dame Louise stepped down to be replaced by Sandra Osborne, CGF legal advisor and President of the Barbados Commonwealth Games Association and Olympic Association, in the wake of complaints about just one out of 20 members of the Birmingham 2022 Board of Directors and executive management team not being white.

The Board was later re-shuffled further and Dame Louise returned.

Sixteen sports have been confirmed on the Victoria 2026 programme, with Victoria 2026 chief executive Jeroen Weimar saying "three or four" are likely to be added.

Aquatics, athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, T20 cricket, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting are the 16 sports already on the programme.

Six Para sports - athletics, swimming, lawn bowls, triathlon, table tennis and powerlifting - are also due to be contested.

Applications have been submitted for shooting, wresting, archery, taekwondo, judo and coastal rowing to be added, among other sports, with yesterday the deadline for a formal expression of interest to be sent.

Dates have also been set for Victoria 2026, which is due to open on St Patrick's Day and run from March 17 to March 29.