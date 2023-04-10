There is shock in Kenya following the announcement that the country's Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission Waithaka Kioni has died at the age of 70 following a heart attack.

Kioni, also the President of the Kenyan Volleyball Federation (KVF) and second vice-president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), died in the early hours of yesterday morning after being taken to hospital on Saturday night.

"NOC-K is devastated with the loss of its Executive Member and an ardent volleyball sport leader over the years," the National Olympic Committee said in a statement.

"We wish to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his immediate and extended family, friends and volleyball fraternity in Kenya and Africa for this loss.

"We are currently consulting with his family and the Volleyball Federation leadership and will share more details later."

NOC-K boss Paul Tergat, who worked closely with Kioni for the last seven years, expressed his shcok.

"Woken up to very devastating news of the death of my second VP, my friend, colleague and father-figure Waithaka Kioni after a short illness," he wrote on social media.

"We are yet to come to terms as an Olympic Movement in Kenya about this loss.

"Poleni to his family; God comfort you."

National Olympic Committee of Kenya chairman Paul Tergat, right, has expressed his shock at the death of colleague Waithaka Kioni, left, yesterday ©NOC-K

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba was among those who led the country in mourning the death of Kioni, also a vice-president of the Confederation of Africa Volleyball.

"I am immensely saddened to learn this morning of the demise of Mr. Waithaka Kioni. Kioni has been a towering enthusiast and leader in the world of sports, particularly in volleyball," Namwamba said.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of my family and the entire Ministry of Youth Affairs, The Arts and Sports, I do extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the NOC-K leadership, the Kenya Volleyball Federation and the entire sporting fraternity."

Kioni had been appointed as Kenya’s Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020 in July 2019 and took up the role when the NOC-K was still recovering from the corruption scandal which had overshadowed the team’s performance at Rio 2016.

Preparations for the Olympics in the Japanese capital were further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a year’s delay in them being staged.

Kenya won a total of 10 medals at Tokyo 2020, including four gold, all in athletics as they finished third behind the United States and Italy.

It was the team’s fourth best performance in the Olympics since their debut at Melbourne 1956.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists were marathon runners Peres Jepchirchir and Eliud Kipchoge, Emmanuel Korir in the men's 800 metres and Faith Kipyegon in the women's 1500m.

Kenya won four Olympic golds at Tokyo 2020, including Eliud Kipchoge in the men's marathon, as they finished athletics on the overall athletics medal table ©Getty Images

Kioni studied public administration at the University of Nairobi before he joined newspaper group Standard Group in 1978 but left for Kenya Pipeline Company in 1980 where he served in the public relations office.

In 1984, he helped found the Kenya Pipeline, now the country’s leading volleyball club.

Kioni was elected Kenya Volleyball Association national chairman in 1998 before it changed its name to the KVF in 2000.

He was serving his last term ahead of the national elections scheduled for April 29.