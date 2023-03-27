Nine-stop 2023-2024 Luge World Cup to start in Lake Placid and finish in Sigulda

Lake Placid in the United States is set to host the opener and Sigulda in Latvia the finale of next season's nine-stop International Luge Federation (FIL) Luge World Cup.

The American resort, host of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympics, is set to return to the Luge World Cup circuit for the first time since 2019-2020 for the first event of the season from December 7 to 9.

A second North American event has been scheduled for December 14 to 16 in the Canadian resort of Whistler, which held competition at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics.

The circuit is then set to head to Germany at the start of 2024 - with legs in Winterberg from January 5 to 7 and Oberhof from January 12 to 14.

This will be followed by the FIL World Championships in Altenberg from January 26 to 28.

Altenberg has previously held the FIL World Championships in 1996 and 2012, and is due to follow next year's edition with a World Cup from February 2 to 4.

Innsbruck in Austria is the sixth scheduled stop from February 9 to 11, followed by a return to Oberhof from February 16 to 18.

There are nine planned stops on next season's FIL Luge World Cup, including four plus the World Championships in Germany ©FIL

The World Cup season is due to conclude on back-to-back weekends in Sigulda.

The first of those is scheduled for February 23 to 25, followed by the season-ending March 1 to 3 event.

Notably, there is no place on the calendar for the costly venues which held sliding events at the last three Winter Olympics - the Olympic Sliding Centre from Pyeongchang 2018, the Yanqing National Sliding Centre from Beijing 2022 and the Sliding Center Sanki from Sochi 2014, although the latter was ruled out by a ban on events being staged in Russia because of the war in Ukraine.

The Pyeongchang 2018 venue is also due to be used at the Gangwon 2024 Youth Winter Olympics.

This year's FIL Luge World Cup concluded in Winterberg last month, with Italy's Dominik Fischnaller winning the overall men's singles title and Julia Taubitz of Germany topping the overall women's singles standings.