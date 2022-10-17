FIL extends marketing partnership with Infront for four more seasons

The International Luge Federation (FIL) has extended its partnership with sports marketing company Infront for another four seasons.

FIL President Einars Fogelis praised Infront for contributing towards a "new look and feel" for the Luge World Cup after helping to create a new logo and brand design for the circuit.

The latest agreement, which is due to run until the end of the 2025-2026 season, is set to cover main sponsorship packages at all FIL World Cup and World Championship events as well as advertising rights around all ice tracks.

The FIL said the number of packages covered had also increased after extending a relationship with Infront that first started in 1998.

"The long-term partnership with Infront has consistently delivered for FIL and the sport of luge for more than 20 years," said Fogelis.

Infront has worked with FIL this year to create a new logo and brand design for the Luge World Cup ©FIL

"It continues to go beyond a traditional marketing agreement and our joint work to develop a new look and feel for the FIL World Cup is an example of that.

"Infront is a part of our sport and I look forward to working closely together for the next four seasons."

Stefan Krauss, vice-president of winter sports for Infront, added: "Our partnership with FIL continues to be an important pillar in Infront's winter sports strategy.

"We are happy to be able to continue our involvement in such a fascinating sport and I’d like to thank President Fogelis, vice-president Thomas Schwab and the entire organisation for creating such a professional relationship."

The 2022-2023 FIL World Cup season is expected to run from December to February, with nine events scheduled to be staged across seven countries.