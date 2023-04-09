Rahm comes from behind to win first Masters title by four shots

Jon Rahm won his second Major title, and his first Green Jacket, as he claimed victory at golf's Masters Tournament by four shots, coming from two behind at the start of the final round.

Victory capped a remarkable turnaround at the Augusta National Golf Club for the Spaniard, who trailed Brooks Koepka of the United States by four shots after heavy rain ended day three early when the course became waterlogged in places.

The third-round was concluded early today with the leading group resuming on the sixth hole.

Koepka shot a third-round total of 73, which included three bogeys and one birdie during the conclusion to his round.

Rahm finished the front nine of his third-round with birdies on seven and eight, but dropped two shots on the back nine as he also shot a 73, meaning Koepka had a two-shot lead at 11-under-par heading into the final round.

On his seventh Masters appearance, Rahm shot a three-under-par final round of 69, with birdies on holes three, eight, 13 and 14, to clinch an emotional win against the backdrop of the setting sun in Georgia, United States, as the tournament finished on time despite weather delays on days two and three.

Rahm finished four shots clear of two Americans - Koepka, whose final round of 75 included six bogeys, and three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, whose final round of 65 included eight birdies.

A shot further back there were three players tied for fourth, including 2015 Masters champion Jordan Spieth of the United States, whose final round included nine birdies and three dropped shots.

He was joined on that mark by fellow Americans Patrick Reed, who made eight birdies in a 68, that also featured a double-bogey second on the seventh hole.

Joining them in fourth was another American in Russell Henley, who produced a solid final round of 70, including three birdies.

On the eve of the final round fellow American Tiger Woods, a five-time champion in this event was forced to withdraw with injury, having just only made the halfway cut.

Rahm becomes the fourth Spanish winner of the Masters, following in the footsteps of Sergio Garcia in 2017, Jose Maria Olazabal in 1994 and 1999 and Seve Ballesteros in 1980 and 1983, who Rahm describes as his inspiration for taking up the sport.