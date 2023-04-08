Former United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief communications officer and chief of public affairs Patrick Sandusky has joined National Basketball Association (NBA) team Chicago Bulls.

He is due to take up the new role of vice-president of communications on May 1.

Reporting to Bulls’ executive vice-president of brand public affairs Susan Goodenow, Sandusky will manage all basketball and business communication, and lead communications efforts and strategy for the entire organisation.

For Sandusky, a "lifetime Bulls fan and Chicago guy," the move naturally "made a lot of sense."

"I was blown away by the people and their commitment to culture and corporate reputation," Sandusky, who will oversee a team of eight, said.

Some exciting personal news for me. Moving home to Chicago for new communications role with Chicago Bulls. Couldn't be more excited. https://t.co/P1wklhbXVw — Patrick D. Sandusky (@patricksandusky) April 3, 2023

Sandusky most recently served as senior vice-president and head of public relations and communications at sportsbook PointsBet.

He also oversaw the company’s responsible gaming team and initiatives.

Prior to PointsBet, Sandusky worked as senior vice-president and head of public relations for Madison Square Garden Sports Corporation.

At Madison Square Garden, Sandusky was responsible for communications at NBA team the New York Knicks and National Hockey League franchise the New York Rangers in the role.

Prior to that role, Sandusky, who has a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Northern Illinois University, had spent 10 years at the USOPC having joined them in 2009.

He had extensive experience working on bids for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, while he has also led public relations and communications programmes for sports organisations including the Big Ten Conference and English Premier League team Chelsea.

Before working for the USOPC, Sandusky spent 10 years at global public relations firm Hill+Knowlton, where he was seconded to serve as spokesperson and vice-president of communications for Chicago's bid for the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Patrick Sandusky spent 10 years working for the USOPC having joined them in 2009 before leaving for Madison Square Garden ©Getty Images

During his time at Hill+Knowlton, he also worked in the company's London offices, leading the global account team that supported London’s successful bid for the 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

Sandusky has been recognised by the Sports Business Journal as one of the sports industry's leading "Communications Power Players" and has served in a number of advisory roles throughout his career, including contributing on the International Cricket Council's North American Advisory Committee.

He has represented World Sport Chicago as a Board member.

Sandusky's current advisory roles include serving as a non-executive director of JTA Pacific, part of well-known Olympic consultants’ Jon Tibbs Associates.

He is also an emeritus member of Northern Illinois University's alumni board.