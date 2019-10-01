Luella Chavez D'Angelo has been hired by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) as its new chief marketing and communications officer.

She joins the organisation from Centura Health, where she served as vice-president of marketing and communications and was responsible for leading and implementing strategies for positioning, brand reputation management and growth impact.

Chavez D'Angelo has also served as vice-chancellor, general manager and chief operating officer of the University of Colorado, South Denver, and as chief global communications officer for Western Union.

She was also chief marketing officer for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science and director of marketing for the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science.

Key areas of responsibility at the USOPC are set to include internal and external communications, public affairs, media relations, government relations, brand management, digital and social strategy and content, and stakeholder communications.

Chavez D'Angelo will take over many of the responsibilities formerly carried out by Patrick Sandusky, who was chief external affairs officer at the USOPC.

He left in February to become senior vice-president of sports public relations at The Madison Square Garden Company,

Luella Chavez D’Angelo wants to help support United States athletes achieve their dreams ©Getty Images

"I am thrilled to have Luella join our organisation in this new role," USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said.

"Her incredible track record in marketing and communications will help ensure the USOPC is best suited to act upon its mission - supporting Team USA athletes."

Chavez D'Angelo joins the USOPC at a difficult time, however, as the organisation continues to be under the spotlight for its role in the sex abuse scandal at USA Gymnastics.

The US Department of Justice is investigating whether the USOPC could have done more to help prevent doctor Larry Nassar abusing hundreds of young gymnasts.

Chavez D'Angelo nevertheless claimed she is looking forward to her new role, which she officially started yesterday.

"I am excited to help tell the incredible stories of Team USA athletes and the USOPC's role in supporting them as they achieve their dreams," said the University of New Mexico graduate.

"I look forward to bringing my experience from the public, private and non-profit sectors into the Olympic and Paralympic Movements."