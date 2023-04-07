The National Olympic Nautical Stadium in Vaires-sur-Marne, a Paris 2024 venue, is among the bidders for the 2027 International Canoeing Federation (ICF) Canoe Slalom World Championships.

It is joined by La Seu in Spain, which was the site for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, and Krakow, the venue for the 2023 European Games, in contending for the event.

The 2027 World Championships will serve as a qualification event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Vaires-sur-Marne and Le Seu have also expressed interest in the 2027 ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships.

La Seu is further bidding for the 2027 ICF Wildwater World Championships.

The 2027 ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships has attracted bids from Plovdiv in Bulgaria, Racice in the Czech Republic and Szeged in Hungary.

Plovdiv, Poznan in Poland and Auronzo in Italy are in the frame for the 2027 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Championships.

Denmark, which is hosting this year's event in Vejen, will aim to also host the Marathon World Championships in 2027 in Silkeborg.

Multiple bids have been made to host ICF events in 2025 and 2027 ©Getty Images

Jean-Michel Prono, the ICF Canoe Slalom Committee chair, expressed delight as a number of bids have been made to host their World Championships, as well as World Cups in 2025 and 2027.

The bidding process is now closed.

"It is a real vote of confidence to have so many federations putting their hands up to host our events," he said.

"It's not just the number of cities, but also the quality.

"It guarantees we will have a first-class World Championships and Olympic qualifier."

Toshi Furuya, the Committee chair for canoe sprint, was also excited about the level of interest.

"Of course one year out from an Olympics, we would expect a lot of federations would like to host our premiere event," said Foruya.

"We are blessed to have many first-class venues around the world, so I am very happy that many of these venues want to be part of our competition calendar."

The ICF Executive Board will be making their decisions via a vote in Budapest this month.