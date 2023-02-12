Szeged in Hungary has been chosen to stage the opening leg of the International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Sprint World Cup season.

The ICF has announced that the Hungarian city, considered to be the spiritual home of canoe sprint, will hold the event from May 11 to 14.

The World Cup is then expected to head to Poland, with Poznan due to play host from May 26 to 28.

Athletes will be battling to secure places at next year's Olympics in Paris, with the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, scheduled to be held in German city Duisburg from August 23 to 27, set to be an opportunity.

Para canoe events will also be held at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup opener in Szeged ©Getty Images

The men’s K2 and C2 500 metre races are new events on the Olympic programme for Paris 2024, while the men’s and women’s K1 200m races have been dropped.

Szeged is also set to feature the women’s VL3 race which has been added to the Paralympic programme to increase the number of Para canoe medal events to 10.

"Szeged has built a reputation as one of the premiere venues for canoe sprint in the world, reflecting the standing canoe sprint and paracanoe holds among Hungarians," a statement from the ICF read.

"The city has hosted four ICF World Championships, the first back in 1998, and regularly hosts World Cups and junior and U23 world titles."