International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has met with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul with discussions thought to have centered around the country's interest in hosting the 2036 Games.

The meeting was held behind closed doors in the city and also featured Turkey's Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoğlu.

Uğur Erdener, the President of both the Turkish Olympic Committee (TOC) and World Archery, was also in attendance.

Turkey is one of 10 countries to be discussing proposals to stage the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is joined by last year's FIFA World Cup host Qatar as well as South Korea, Germany, Hungary, Egypt, Mexico, Indonesia and India.

The 2036 edition is the nearest Summer Games that is yet to have a confirmed host and Turkey is seen as one of the favourites.

The country's biggest city Istanbul is at the centre of proposals for the TOC after a number of failed previous attempts.

Istanbul entered the race for the 2020 Olympics only to finish runner-up to Tokyo, and was also unsuccessful in bidding for each of the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 editions.

Istanbul is attempting to seal the 2036 Olympic hosting rights after five failed bids for previous editions of the Games ©Getty Images

It lost out to the Japanese capital at the 125th IOC Session in Buenos Aires in the final round by 60 votes to 36.

It is claimed that the majority of the required infrastructure to host the Games is already in place, and that only a small number of venues will need building.

Istanbul is the ninth most-visited city in the world, so would have no trouble housing the vast influx of visitors expected to accompany the Games, according to its Mayor.

Turkey would also be the first majority-Muslim country to stage the Olympics, were the bid successful.

The successful 2036 candidate will be the second to be selected under the IOC's revamped procedure for choosing host cities, which sees the Future Host Commission identify and propose hosts to the Executive Board.

The IOC has faced criticism over a lack of transparency in the process which led to the recommendation that Brisbane should stage the 2032 Games, before the Australian city was confirmed without challenge.