Turkish Olympic Committee President Uğur Erdener has insisted that all parties involved in the country’s efforts to secure the 2036 Olympics need to come together here to thrash out plans for the Games.

Erdener has thrown his support behind an Istanbul bid, insisting Turkey is "always ready" to play host to the Olympics, but he admits work needs to be done to formulate detailed proposals.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) member wants to meet with the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoğlu to discuss plans for the Games over the coming months.

Once that work has been completed, Erdener believes the three parties can look to hold discussions with the IOC’s Future Host Commission over the potential staging of the Games in 14 years’ time.

"Shortly, the IOC will say if you have 70 or 80 per cent of sports facilities ready, come to me for bilateral discussions," Erdener told insidethegames.

"In the new system, both sides sit together to talk about the details.

"As the Turkish NOC we have enough experience for organising some major sports including the Olympic Games.

"To summarise, I can tell you that Istanbul in my country is always ready for having one of the successful future Games.

"We still haven’t had any joint meeting about this.

insidethegames senior reporter Geoff Berkeley speaks to Erdener during his visit to Olympic House in Istanbul ©TMOK

"The Metropolitan Municipality has a real idea about this issue.

"As the Turkish Olympic Committee, we support this idea, but we have got to sit together, the three of us so the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mayor’s Office and the NOC to talk about the details.

"This is one issue.

"The second issue is that we have to sit together with the IOC, especially Christophe Dubi and Jacqueline Barrett, for having bilateral discussions.

"Those things have got to be done.

"We have enough time because we are talking about 2036.

"I think in the coming months and years, especially the next two years these steps can be arranged."

Turkey is aiming to stage the Summer Olympics for the first time but has failed to win over the IOC when bidding for five of the past six editions of the Games.

Turkey is aiming to secure the 2036 Olympics but is expected to face competition ©Konya 2021

Istanbul entered the race for the 2020 Olympics only to finish runner-up to Tokyo and also proved unsuccessful for each of the 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012 editions.

Despite those setbacks, Turkey is refusing to give up on its dream, with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu announcing last year that it was launching a bid to host the 2036 Olympics.

Istanbul is expected to face competition with Germany among those considering bidding for the Games.

Erdener is close friends with IOC President Thomas Bach having held the role as vice-president from 2016 to 2020 but says the German official will not make a call on the 2036 Games.

"In last March the Mayor of Istanbul visited IOC President Thomas Bach and officially informed him about his interest in the 2036 Games," said Erdener.

"I have worked very closely with Thomas Bach for many years and I was one of the vice-presidents.

"Thomas Bach informed very clearly to our Mayor that this decision will be taken during the next Presidency because his term will be finished in 2025.

"There is no rule now [on the time to announce the next host].

IOC President Thomas Bach will not announce the name of the host for the 2036 Olympics, according to Erdener ©Getty Images

"In the Olympic Agenda 2020 process it was changed whereas in the past we had a rule that an Olympic Games would be decided seven years before the Games."

Earlier this week, Konya Mayor Uğur İbrahim Altay revealed that his city was "open" to working alongside Istanbul in its bid to stage the 2036 Olympics.

Konya has built several Olympic-sized facilities including a velodrome in time for the Islamic Solidarity Games and has been named as the "World Capital of Sport 2023" by ACES Europe.

Erdener said he would consider staging events outside of Istanbul should they secure the hosting rights.

"We have good enough level of sports facilities for organising a good Games in Istanbul, now in Konya and Antalya because that my country is one of the major events organisers in the world," said Erdener.

"As the Turkish NOC, we have enough experience and a team of experts for organising this kind of major event, there is no doubt about it.

"Let’s support Istanbul for an Olympic Games in the future, but there is an indoor velodrome in Konya - it can be held there or sailing can be held in Izmir and football groups can be held in different cities because we have many new football stadiums."