Organisers of next year's Olympics and Paralympics in Paris have asked for four million drinks bottles to be served to athletes and referees despite pledging to cut down on single-use plastic.

French newspaper L’Equipe has obtained a message from the Paris 2024 Organising Committee requesting an exception for participants at the Games "as a precaution to avoid the health risks of contamination of drinks and guarantees a stronger integrity of the anti-doping controls".

It comes after concerns were raised by members of the Paris 2024 Athletes' Commission, chaired by biathlete Martin Fourcade.

Paris 2024 organisers have vowed to reduce the use of single-use plastic by half compared to previous Games.

It is reported by L’Equipe that 18 million cold drinks are expected to be served during the Games.

Three quarters of those are due to be distributed in single-use containers.

Since January 2021, public buildings and professional premises have been unable to freely distribute plastic bottles containing beverages under French law.

The Paris 2024 Athletes' Commission, led by Martin Fourcade, has reportedly expressed concerns over the plastic bottle model for the Games ©Getty Images

The Paris 2024 Organising Committee is reportedly aiming to apply for four million drinks bottles to be distributed to those participating at the Games.

"Many Olympic and Paralympic Committees, International Federations, as well as high-level athletes or former athletes have expressed their serious concern if Paris 2024 does not offer access to bottles sealed and individual guaranteeing all the required security conditions," the note from the Paris 2024 Organising Committee reads in the report by L’Equipe.

"However, by the nature of the operations and the specific food and physical safety conditions, these containers can only be made of plastic.

"We recommend that the Paris 2024 teams make a few exceptions in order to meet the specific needs of certain derogations and athletes, for whom the use of airtight bottles remains a priority during the period of the Games.

"This precaution aims to avoid the health risks of contamination of drinks and guarantees a stronger integrity of the anti-doping controls."