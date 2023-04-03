Premier Padel has signed more than 110 female athletes to join the Global Tour, adding to the men's side with the calendar and venues expected to be decided soon.

The Tour was launched over a year ago by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), the International Padel Federation (FIP) and the Professional Padel Association.

The opening tournament was the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel, which took place last month and was won by Argentine duo Martin Di Nenno and Franco Stupaczuk.

Next up will be a tournament in Rome, which will have both men and women performing on dates and at a venue to be confirmed.

"Today is a proud and historic day for padel," said FIP President Luigi Carraro.

"Since Premier Padel was launched only a year ago, we have worked hard to have both men and women compete on this Global Tour.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi is proud that Premier Padel has been able to deliver a men's and women's Global Tour ©Getty Images

"With over 110 female players already signed up and many more expected, I am delighted with the progress we have made as we continue to take padel to new heights and grow the sport across the globe."

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the chairman of both Premier Padel and QSI, also expressed his excitement for the future of the sport.

"When we launched Premier Padel just over a year ago we made the commitment to have both men and women players play in our tour," said Al-Khelaifi, also known as the President of French football giants Paris Saint-Germain.

"With this historic announcement, I am very proud to say that we have achieved our ambition in just over a year since the creation of the tour.

"Now we look forward to watching our sport continue to thrive and grow - this is only the start for Premier Padel."

Padel will be a part of this year's European Games in Kraków-Małopolska in Poland.