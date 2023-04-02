The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) has honoured six more members of the 1962 Central American and Caribbean Games during a special ceremony.

Cyclist Vernon Parris, basketball players Adrian Garnes, Carl Garner and Winston Lewis, and water polo players Neville Humphrey and Charles Packe were all handed awards at the Barbados Olympic Centre due to them being a part of the country's first team to participate in an international competition, an event held in Jamaica's capital Kingston.

The other members that were honoured received awards at a ceremony in December 2022.

Sandra Osborne, the BOA President, expressed the importance of paying homage to the legends of sports in Barbados.

"This recognition was so important to us that we thought it necessary to host this event this evening to acknowledge the team members who could not be present at the awards ceremony in December," she said.

"Our proud history of participating in the CAC Games continues some 60 years later as we prepare for the 2023 Games in El Salvador and the Dominican Republic.

"The importance of these Games for us is evidenced by the growth in our team.

"The team size has moved from approximately 40 in 1962 to well over 100 in 2023."

Barbados Olympic Association President Sandra Osborne gave awards to members of the history-making 1962 Central American and Caribbean Games team, including basketball players Adrian and Carl Garner ©BOA

Barbados' 1962 CAC team consisted 41 athletes, with two of them being women.

The nation captured one silver medal as Anton Norris in the high jump.

They also accumulated five bronze medals.

Barbados gained its independence from Great Britain in 1966 and made its debut in the Olympic Games at Mexico City 1968.

The country has since appeared at every Summer Games, with the exception of Moscow 1980 when it joined the United States-led boycott over the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

It has so far won one medal, a bronze for Obadele Thompson in the 100 metres at Sydney 2000.

Barbados has never appeared in the Winter Olympic Games.

The country is now preparing for this year's CAC Games, due to be held in San Salvador from June 23 to July 8.