The Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) is celebrating water polo coach Tyrese Beckles being chosen to attend a coaching clinic in Hungary.

Tyrese Beckles has been enrolled in the International Coaching Course (ICC) at the Hungarian University of Sports Science, under the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Solidarity programme.

The ICC, which began on October 3 and is due to run until December 9, will place a focus on judo, handball, volleyball and wrestling, as well as water polo.

"The BOA is pleased that our candidate was selected for the ICC 2022 Autumn Course, providing an opportunity for one of our coaches to be exposed to world-class training, which can help to elevate water polo in Barbados," National Olympic Academy director Vaneisha Cadogan said.

The Barbados Olympic Association nominated Tyrese Beckles for an Olympic Solidarity scholarship ©Getty Images

"We look forward to Tyrese returning and applying the knowledge he gains to help advance the sport and the young athletes he coaches."

Sport psychology, administration, physiology and sport management are among areas which will be covered before participants can receive the ICC Coach's Diploma.

Beckles is in the Barbados water polo team and was nominated for an Olympic Solidarity scholarship by the BOA, on the Barbados Aquatic Sports Association's recommendation.