International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has paid tribute to the work of the Barbados Olympic Association (BOA) during a two-day trip to what he described as "a sports enthusiasts island".

Bach, visiting Barbados as his last stop on a two-week tour of Caribbean National Olympic Committees, was joined by Pan-Am Sports President Neven Ilic to help Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sada Williams unveil a giant billboard marking her achievements.

The sign also displayed the BOA motto "Inspiring Excellence, Fuelling Passion".

Williams, who had received an Olympic Solidarity scholarship, won a bronze medal in the 400 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last year in a Barbados national record 49.75sec.

Little more than two weeks later, she posted a Commonwealth Games record 49.90 to win Barbados’ first gold at the event since Kuala Lumpur 1998.

"This is what sports is about, first of all it is the joy of life but it is also a great contribution to society and the National Olympic Committee of Barbados is leading by example by undertaking so many initiatives," Bach said.

Well deserved.

Sada Williams 🏃🏽‍♀️ in the presence of IOC President Thomas Bach and Panam Sports President Neven Ilic unveiled her very own billboard! 👏🏽💫 #TeamBarbados #IOCVISIT🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/JQZ4z6A5aG — Barbados Olympic Association (@Olympicbb) March 10, 2023

Bach also paid a visit to the Sir Garfield Sobers Sports Complex at Wildey on the outskirts of Bridgetown.

Bach, a 1976 Olympic gold medallist in team foil, met fellow fencer Sonojah Gilkes, who is set to compete in the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Junior World Championships in Plovdiv in Bulgaria next month.

He also attended the National Primary Schools Athletics Championships held at the Usain Bolt Complex on the University of the West Indies' Cave Hill campus.

"We were honoured to share our passion for sports and our beautiful island with him," a BOA social media message during Bach's visit said.

Bach's visit to the island had coincided with International Women’s Day.

"Since becoming a member of the International Olympic Committee over 60 years ago, the BOA has been working assiduously to advance sport for all in Barbados," BOA President Sandra Osborne said.

"As a National Olympic Committee, we also promote education in sport, gender equity and environmental sustainability, which are manifested in several of our activities."

Happy to meet a great potential future fencing champion in Barbados - Sonojah Gilkes

Good luck for the @FIE_fencing junior world championships next month in Bulgaria. pic.twitter.com/MLGf1Afa5G — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 9, 2023

Although the BOA was initially recognised in 1955, Barbados did not compete at the Olympics under its own name until Mexico City 1968, although JIm Wedderburn won a bronze medal in the 4x400 metres as part of a West Indies Federation team at Rome 1960.

Bach had been welcomed to Barbados by IOC Honorary Member Sir Austin Sealy and former BOA President Steve Stoute.

He was also received by Barbados President Dame Sandra Mason and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.

Bach was the third IOC President to visit the country.

Juan Antonio Samaranch had travelled to Barbados in 1983 and Jacques Rogge also visited in 2008.