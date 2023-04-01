Swiss Olympic to step up talks with IOC over possible bid for Winter Olympics

Swiss Olympic has revealed its intention to step up talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over potentially bidding for a future edition of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

A statement has been issued by the National Olympic Committee, revealing its renewed efforts to possibly form a Swiss candidacy for the Games - once it has conducted "careful examination".

The Swiss Olympic Executive Board has decided to ask the IOC to progress from "informal dialogue" to "continuous dialogue".

The move raises the prospect of a Swiss bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics as the IOC battles to secure a host for the event.

However, Swiss Olympic has insisted that the dialogue with the IOC "does not refer to a specific year" of the Games.

Swiss Olympic, led by Jürg Stahl, said the decision to move to the next stage in the process means it will be the "only point of contact for the IOC with regard to a Swiss candidacy and can thus bundle different projects and the forces behind them".

"As part of this dialogue, Swiss Olympic will examine whether the conditions for a possible Swiss Olympic candidacy are met," a statement from Swiss Olympic read.

Swiss Olympic, led by Jürg Stahl, said its discussions with the IOC were not focusing on a specific year but its interest will raise the prospect of a possible bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics ©Jürg Stahl

"This is because the IOC's requirements for awarding and hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games have changed.

"In the coming months, therefore, in close cooperation with the winter sports federations, it will be shown what the Winter Games in Switzerland could look like taking these new conditions into account.

"The knowledge and needs of winter sports federations will be taken and incorporated in this process.

"For Swiss Olympic, it is clear that a new Swiss candidacy will only be considered after careful consideration.

"A bidding concept will only have a chance if it is sustainable and the hosting of the Olympic and Paralympic Games leaves a legacy beyond sport - to society, the economy and Switzerland as a location for innovation."

Switzerland staged the Winter Youth Olympics in 2020 but has not staged the Winter Olympic Games since 1948 ©Getty Images

The Olympic Winter Games Switzerland Coordination Office, which was created by Swiss Olympic in May 2022, is expected to continue to lead the exploration into a potential Olympic bid.

St. Moritz hosted the Winter Olympics in 1928 and 1948 but Switzerland has not staged the event since, despite its success in the Games and being the home country of the IOC.

It did, however, hold a successful Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne in 2020.

The Swiss public refused to back a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics because of fears over the costs following a vote in 2018.

Voters in the upscale ski resorts of St. Moritz and Davos, plus their home canton, also rejected a bid for the 2022 Games.

Switzerland joined forces with France and Italy to bid for the 2030 edition only for Chamonix to rule itself out in January just a few hours after the proposal became public.

IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi claimed that there was growing interest in staging the 2030 Games ©IOC

The renewed interest from Swiss Olympic comes after the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) announced in February that it was considering whether to throw its hat into the ring to host the Games in seven years’ time.

A preliminary study is now underway to look at the feasibility of a Swedish bid before an interim report is due to be presented to the SOK General Assembly on April 20.

Despite there being no clear frontrunner for the event, IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi claimed there had been "renewed interest".

Sapporo had been the favourite to secure the 2030 hosting rights but the bid has been "paused" due to escalating public anger following a bribery scandal involving Tokyo 2020.

Vancouver is also not a certainty after the Government of British Columbia announced it would not fund a bid.

Salt Lake City said it was prepared to step into the breach but is keen on the 2034 edition to avoid clashing with sponsorships for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In December 2022, the IOC postponed its plans to confirm a host for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics at this year's Session in Mumbai following issues with several interested parties.