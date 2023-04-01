IOC claim Vancouver "still at the table" to host Winter Olympics even after collapse of 2030 bid

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has claim that Canadian city Vancouver is "still at the table" to host a future edition of the Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The 2010 host had hoped to make what was billed as a First Nations-led bid for the 2030 edition, but this collapsed because of a lack of support from the British Columbia Government.

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee urged the Provincial Government to reconsider its decision, and IOC Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi revealed that there is still optimism a Vancouver bid could be salvaged.

"They are still at the table, they had a project at the time and our understanding is that conversations will take place again between the COC and the local authorities so this is due the next few weeks," the Swiss official said.

"Until then, no further work to be done either from us or COC, but we understand that discussions will take place, so we look forward to hearing the result of these."

Vancouver hosted a successful Winter Olympics in 2010 but have shelved plans to bid again for 2030 ©Getty Images

Dubi would not be drawn on whether he expects these discussions to focus on the 2030 Winter Games or another future edition.

"I would be more comfortable if they do respond to this very question," Dubi added.

"What I can tell you is there was a project with an economical situation that was discussed between the parties and they should confirm whether it's for one specific edition or a longer-term perspective."

COC feasibility team official Chris Dornan also did not provide further details on Vancouver's ambitions.

"We remain hopeful that there will be an opportunity for all partners to come together to talk about the vision for the Games, and the lasting impact hosting a Games could have on the [First Nations], the Province, and the rest of Canada," he said, as reported by Business in Vancouver.

In December 2022, the IOC postponed its plans to confirm a host for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics at this year's Session in Mumabi following issues with several interested parties.

There is no clear frontrunner to stage the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

Sapporo in Japan had been viewed as the frontrunner for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, but its bid was "paused" following growing public anger at the Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal.

Salt Lake City in the United States has made its preference for the 2034 Games over 2030 clear to avoid a clash with Los Angeles 2028 sponsorships.

Sweden announced last month that it had launched a feasibility into making another bid after losing out to Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy for 2026, with discussions also held with Latvia over joining forces.

Despite there being no clear frontrunner for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, Dubi claimed there had been "renewed interest" following its update provided in December.

There are concerns over the future of winter sports given the increasing impact of climate change, and the IOC Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games chaired by Romania's Octavian Morariu has been tasked with investigating a number of options, including permanent rotating hosts and a joint award of 2030 and 2034.