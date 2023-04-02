Kitching becomes fifth member of Shooting Australia Board

James Kitching has joined the Shooting Australia Board as its fifth member in what has been hailed as a "significant addition" by President Andrew Sims.

Adelaide-based Kitching has previously served as director of football regulatory at FIFA and head of sports legal services at the Asian Football Confederation.

He is founder and managing director of consulting company The FC, and has had several sports tribunal appointments.

Kitching was nominated by Target Rifle Australia, whose President David Wright said he would "bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Board".

He is looking forward to starting his work in the role.

"I am delighted to have been elected to the Board of Shooting Australia and am honoured and grateful to the member organisations for placing their trust in me," Kitching said.

"I am looking forward to sharing my experiences from other sports, and contributing to the growth and success of the shooting sports during this very crucial next Olympic and Paralympic cycle."

Shooting is set to return to the Commonwealth Games programme in Australia at Victoria 2026 ©Getty Images

Sims, who was elected as President in December last year, believes Kitching will be a notable addition to the Board.

"We are delighted to welcome James to the Board," he said.

"His strong background and experience in international sport and regulation is a significant addition to the Board and its skillset."

Kitching joins Sims, Atlanta 1996 Olympic double trap bronze medallist Deserie Baynes, Robert Maddocks and Gleniss Lawrence on the Board.

Shooting Australia underwent a change of leadership last year when International Shooting Sport Federation vice-president Cath Fettell completed the maximum term limit.

Australia finished top of the medals table in shooting at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and second at Gold Coast 2018, while Catherine Skinner was crowned women's trap Olympic champion at Rio 2016.

Shooting was a controversial omission from the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022, but is on the programme for the multi-sport event's return to Australia at Victoria 2026.