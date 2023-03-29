The 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series will make its return to the Chinese city of Wuxi from tomorrow - with the competition taking place there for the first time since 2019.

There will be 389 athletes from 26 nations competing in a best-of-three format during the Open Qualification Tournament tomorrow and Friday (March 31).

Athletes who finish in the top eight in each weight class will advance to the World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series Final, which will take place from April 2 to 3.

In total, 12 athletes will be competing from each weight class with the World Taekwondo Technical Commission recommending three and hosts China recommending an athlete.

Chungwon Choue, the World Taekwondo President, expressed his excitement for the tournament.

"We are very excited for the return of the Grand Slam Champions Series and our return to Wuxi - the home of the event in China," he said.

The Grand Slam Series was due to be held last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic ©World Taekwondo

"COVID-19 caused significant disruption for the event and so returning after four years will make it even more special.

"I am sure the athletes are eager to get competing and to showcase their talent on this global stage."

Athletes who advance to the round of eight and onwards will receive $1,000 (£811/€923) for each round they qualify for.

The gold medallist will receive $15,000 (£12,170/€13,850) for winning the title, while second place will receive $4,000 (£3,246/€3,694) and the bronze medallist will receive $2,000 (£1,622/€1,846).

The fourth edition of the Grand Slam was postponed last year due to COVID-19, but will take place this week at the Wuxi Taihu International Expo Centre.