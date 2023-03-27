The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board is set to discuss the results of consultations regarding the status of athletes from Russia and Belarus in its meeting set to run from tomorrow until March 30.

The organisation had previously announced that it was looking to explore ways to reinstate the two countries into international sport, after previously recommending they were banned due to the invasion of Ukraine.

As a result, the IOC has held a series of consultation calls with National Olympic Committees, International Federations, athlete representatives and its own members.

The discussions centered "on the topic of solidarity with Ukraine, the sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and the status of athletes from these countries".

In its change of stance on the divisive issue, the IOC has suggested that should Russia and Belarus return it would be under "strict conditions" of neutrality.

IOC President Thomas Bach has defended the decision to seek Russian and Belarusian athletes' return, insisting it has a "responsibility towards human rights and the Olympic Charter".

One proposal suggested has been Russian and Belarusian athletes competing in Asian competitions, given travel restrictions and opposition to their participation in Europe.

The IOC is set to discuss the potential reinstatement of Russia and Belarus to global sport, likely as neutral athletes ©Getty Images

Most IFs and continental Olympic associations have stood by Bach and the IOC in supporting their decision, not all share the same view.

World Athletics, one of the major bodies in the Olympic Movement, declared earlier this week it would maintain a ban on Russia and Belarus for "the foreseeable future".

Beyond sporting organisations, Governments have expressed concerns with the IOC's plans.

A group of 35 nations, including Paris 2024 hosts France, have urged the global governing body to clarify its definition of neutrality while Ukraine has threatened to lead a boycott of next year's Games.

"Threatening a boycott of the Olympic Games, which the NOC of Ukraine is currently considering, goes against the fundamentals of the Olympic Movement and the principles it stands for," said the IOC in response to a question and answer session last week.

"A boycott is a violation of the Olympic Charter, which obliges all NOCs to 'participate in the Games of the Olympiad by sending athletes.'"

The IOC Executive Board is also set to discuss future hosts of the Winter Olympic Games at its upcoming meeting ©Getty Images

"As history has shown, previous boycotts did not achieve their political ends and served only to punish the athletes of the boycotting NOCs."

Critics argue Russian and Belarusian athletes would be used for political purposes by both nations, which the IOC insists would remain sanctioned through a ban on national symbols and hosting events.

Yesterday, a group of activists marched to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne urging it to reconsider its stance.

Discussions on Russia and Belarus are expected to dominate debate at the meeting, but another key point on the agenda is the "future host for the Olympic Winter Games".

After Milan Cortina 2026, there is no confirmed host for the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Sapporo had been considered the favourite to secure the hosting rights, but organisers decided to pause their efforts following backlash from the Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal.

Salt Lake City had hoped to stage the 2034 event but the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee has suggested it could step in for 2030 if needs be, but would prefer the latter due to the proximity with Los Angeles 2028.