The International Boxing Association (IBA) has said it will "reserve all rights to seek redress before the competent court" against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its invitation of competition officials to serve at Paris 2024 Olympics qualifiers and the boxing tournament.

In the latest development in a bitter row between the two organisations, the suspended IBA has shared an open letter to IOC President Thomas Bach and the Executive Board expressing "deep concerns regarding basic IOC governance, impartiality, and transparency principles".

The IOC is set to manage boxing at Paris 2024 for the second consecutive Games due to ongoing concerns with the IBA's governance under Russian President Umar Kremlev, but the sport's Olympic status for Los Angeles 2028 is teetering on the brink going into the IOC Executive Board meeting due to start tomorrow.

A dispute has emerged over the potential usage of IBA technical officials at Paris 2024, with the governing body threatening disciplinary action against those who take part.

This prompted accusations from the International Federation for Sports Officials of judges and referees being held "hostage" by the IBA.

The IBA said the invitation of competition officials to Paris 2024 events was "at the heart" of its displeasure with the IOC, and suggested this breached a Data Transfer Agreement between the two bodies signed in November 2019.

It alleged that competition officials' contact details had been obtained "unlawfully" or in breach of this agreement, and claimed that this was done "without prior approval or communication to IBA", demonstrating "the lack of transparency and cooperation with the IBA from the respective IOC staff".

The governing body added that the IOC's process "completely undermines the IBA’s investment in a high-quality process for our officials" and shows "a lack of common decency and cooperation", insisting officials cannot take part at Paris 2024 events without its permission.

Boxing at Paris 2024 is set to be managed by the IOC for the second consecutive Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Moreover, it warned that the IOC may have risked engaging international technical officials, referees and judges deemed "high-risk" through its integrity management processes and no longer qualified to participate in IBA events.

It wants an IOC investigation into the alleged breach of the agreement, and said it "will reserve all rights to seek redress before the competent court against IOC to request damages for breach of the agreement, illegitimate use of our intellectual property and breach of the GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation]".

insidethegames has contacted the IOC for a comment.

The IBA, formerly AIBA, has been suspended by the IOC since 2019, but relations have deteriorated since Kremlev's controversial re-election in September last year.

The IOC continues to have concerns related to boxing's governance, financial transparency and sustainability, and the integrity of its refereeing and judging processes, but Kremlev has hit back and argued it has "no right to dictate to us how to live".

The IBA has also gone against IOC recommendations on Russia and Belarus by allowing their athletes to participate under their national flag, a move which contributed to a boycott of the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi by 11 nations.

A renewal of the IBA's ties with Russian majority state-owned gas giant Gazprom was another source of anger.

An IOC monitoring team led by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) attended the event in India's capital.

Relations between the IBA and IOC have slumped under President Umar Kremlev, who has insisted it has "no right to dictate to us how to live" ©IBA

In the open letter to Bach, the IBA launched a fresh defence of its record on governance under Kremlev, pointing to a partnership with Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren.

It also alleged a "direct conflict of interest" from key IOC staff including Breno Pontes and David Llaurado for their former AIBA links and through the potential role of PwC in the boxing tournament at Paris 2024.

Additionally, the IBA claimed requests for meetings with IOC chief ethics and compliance officer Paquerette Girard Zappelli and sports director Kit McConnell had been rejected or unanswered.

Boxing has been a dominant theme at the last three IOC Executive Board meetings, and the IBA's latest intervention comes a day before its next three-day gathering, where the status of Russian and Belarusian athletes in international sport is expected to be the most significant discussion point.

The sport remains on the programme for Paris 2024, but the prospect of it featuring at Los Angeles 2028 with IBA involvement appear slim.

The impact of the row over officials on boxing at Paris 2024 is unclear at this stage.

It is not the first dispute between the IOC and IBA over next year's Olympics.

The IOC last year revealed the qualification pathway for boxing, centring on the upcoming continental Games and two world qualification tournaments.

Despite this, the IBA published what it claimed was its own qualification system for Paris 2024 last month, which was dismissed by the IOC.