UK Government again urges IOC to ban Russia from Paris 2024 Olympics after World Athletics decision

World Athletics' continued ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes has been welcomed by the United Kingdom Government, who have urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to follow suit.

The International Federation on Thursday (March 23) lifted a suspension on the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), imposed for a string of state-sponsored doping offences, after more than seven years.

But it then ruled that the exclusion of Russian and Belarus' athletes because of the war in Ukraine would continue "for the foreseeable future".

This stance was outlined by the British President of World Athletics Sebastian Coe, an IOC member, who claimed the impact of the war in Ukraine had "only hardened my resolve on this matter".

Coe is a two-time men's 1500 metres champion and 800m silver medallist, and was chair of the Organising Committee for the 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games in London and also previously led the British Olympic Association.

He was a Member of Parliament for the ruling Conservative Party from 1992 and 1997, and a member of the House of Lords from 2000 until he retired last year.

UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer of the Conservatives commended World Athletics for its stance, and claimed it would apply pressure to the IOC.

"[The] decision by World Athletics sends a strong message that now is not the time for the International Olympic Committee to plot a route back into competition for Russian and Belarusian athletes funded and selected by their states," Frazer said.

"The situation in Ukraine has worsened since the IOC made its original decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympic Games as Putin continues to wage his barbaric, illegal war.

"The IOC needs to agree that the ban must continue."

UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer has claimed that the decision by World Athletics to continue to ban Russia from competing sends a "strong message" to the IOC ©Getty Images

Although the IOC has recommended the non-participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus because of the war in Ukraine since the end of February last year, it has moved to explore a pathway for their return under "strict conditions" of neutrality.

Despite his IOC membership, Coe appears to have taken a firmer stance.

The IOC's plans have controversial, sparking a threat of a boycott in Ukraine and a call from 35 nations for greater clarity over the definition of "neutrality".

Frazer has also written to members of The Olympic Partners programme urging them to back a ban on Russia and Belarus from international sport.

Her intervention angered the IOC, who issued a stern rebuke.

"It is not up to Governments to decide which athletes can participate in which international competitions," she said in a statement.

"This would be the end of world sport as we know it today.

"We hope very much that the British government will respect the autonomy of sport,

The issue is expected to dominate next week's IOC Executive Board meeting from Tuesday (March 28) to Thursday (March 30).

Although the majority of International Federations have adhered to the IOC's recommendations since the start of the war in Ukraine, they are "the sole authority" for their international competitions.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the impact of the war in Ukraine had "only hardened my resolve on this matter" ©World Athletics

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin has welcomed the reinstatement of RusAF by World Athletics, describing it as "recognition of our systematic and effective work" to Russian official state news agency TASS.

He claimed, however, that the country's continued ban from international athletics events was "unacceptable, especially in the context of [IOC President] Thomas Bach's recent speech against political influence on sports".

Despite plans for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - which includes Russia and China - to create a sports association and organise events, Matytsin said the Olympic Games continue to be the "main competitions for many athletes" and expressed hope that the IOC Executive Board will recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes are allowed to compete.

RusAF vice-president and four-time Olympic medallist Irina Privalova told TASS the lifting of its suspension was "expected" and "good news", while Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov admitted it was a "step forward" but ensuring the return of Russian athletes remained "the primary task".

The World Athletics Council has agreed to establish a working group to advise on the conditions required for restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes at its events to be lifted.