Russian skeleton athletes have little expectation that they will be able to compete in International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) competitions, according to Denis Alimov, head coach of the national team.

Russia has been banned from competing in IBSF event since March 2022 following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

They missed all this season, including the IBSF World Championships in St. Moritz.

Alimov has admitted that he is not very optimistic that the suspension will be lifted in time for the next World Championships, due to take place in German resort Winterberg, even though he claims that Russia's rivals want their return.

"When you talk with foreign athletes and coaches, in principle, almost everyone wants our return," Alimov told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"But the political situation is very difficult now, so they are afraid to talk about it publicly.

"The same Germans and British, who are the leaders of the world skeleton, today they are very dependent on their politicians.

"This was the case before, when after the [2014] Olympics in Sochi they allowed negative statements, and in conversations they expressed a desire to come to us more often.

"Now in sports everything depends on politicians, so it’s very difficult to talk about whether we will be allowed to international starts next season."

Elena Nikitina is Russia's most successful skeleton athlete, winning an Olympic bronze medal at Sochi 2014, but faces an extended spell out of international competition ©Getty Images

Alimov coaches Elena Nikitina, Russia's most successful skeleton athlete.

She won an Olympic bronze medal at Sochi 2014, which she was stripped of due to allegations of doping before the decision was overturned and she was allowed to keep it.

Nikitina also won a bronze medal at the 2016 World Championships in Igls and won five European Championships medals, including four gold.

Alimov does not foresee a situation, like in fencing, where there will be a motion to overturn the ban and at least allow Russians to compete under a neutral flag.

"The world of skeleton is much narrower than the world of the same fencing, which has great traditions in Asia, Central and South America," he told TASS.

"In our sport, the main authorities are countries that are now considered to be unfriendly.

"Therefore, it is difficult for us now to hope for something, but we believe only in the good and will continue to prepare."

Russia's bobsleigh coach Oleg Sokolov has admitted that the team's skill levels will drip the longer they are not allowed to compete in IBSF events ©Getty Images

Russia's bobsleigh coach Oleg Sokolov fears for the future of the sport in the country if the IBSF do not allow them back in time for next winter.

"Missing one season cannot seriously affect the level of skill of athletes, but if we are not allowed to go next season, then this, of course, will be a serious problem for us," he told TASS.

The bobsleigh team have been practicing on the Sliding Center Sanki built in Sochi for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games.

"We studied all the nuances of passing it on the Sochi track, in a calm mode, we thoroughly tested all the equipment and got a lot of developments for the future," Sokolov said.

"To some extent, this was a definite plus, because we had the opportunity to work calmly, and not try something in a hurry at the World Cup.

"But it is impossible to progress, speaking on the same track."