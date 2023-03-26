Algeria’s Imane Khelif has been disqualified from the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships here after the worldwide governing body ruled that she had failed to meet eligibility rules.

Khelif was set to face Yang Liu of China in the welterweight final at the K.D Jadhav Indoor Hall in Indian capital New Delhi today only to be excluded from the event.

insidethegames has been informed that double world champion Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei, who had been due to collect a featherweight bronze medal, has also been excluded after it was found that she had failed to pass the IBA's eligibility criteria too.

According to Algerian media, Khelif conducted a hormone test where it was found that she had too high a level of testosterone in her system.

Khelif has posted a video on social media where she claimed that she was the victim of a "conspiracy".

Imane Khelif, right, has claimed that she had been a victim of a "conspiracy" ©IBA

The 23-year-old claimed that she had been told that she had "characteristics" that prevented her from fighting against women.

"I was often bullied because of my appearance, and I resisted and continued to struggle despite everything," Khelif said in a report by Algerian website Kooora.

"Today their plot succeeded, and frankly I am experience a great shock.

"I participated in many tournaments and there was no problem but when my chances became great to win the gold medal, they came and prevented me, justifying that because my qualifications are greater than the qualifications of the rest of the females."

The IBA revealed that Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng, beaten by Khelif in the semi-finals, would take the Algerian's place in today’s gold-medal bout.

"A boxer from Algeria Imane Khelif was excluded from the IBA World Boxing Championships due to the failure to meet the IBA eligibility criteria," a statement from the IBA read.

"The IBA upholds its rules and regulations as well as its athletes’ personal and medical privacy, the eligibility criteria breach therefore cannot be shared by the IBA."

The Algerian Olympic Committee has stressed that it would "take charge of the medical support" for Khelif and help her prepare for the African qualification tournament for next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Khelif claimed silver at last year’s World Championships after losing to Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst in the light welterweight final.

The Algerian boxer won gold at the 2022 African Championships and is the reigning Mediterranean Games champion.

She represented Algeria at the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo where she was defeated in the first round.

The IBA also told insidethegames that Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei was also excluded due to "failure to meet the IBA eligibility criteria", denying a bronze medal which was instead awarded to Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria.

Lin defeated Staneva to secure a place in the semi-finals of the featherweight division only to lose to Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragnimova.

She was expected to pick up a bronze medal last night but while the Chinese Taipei flag appeared on the big screen Stevana took her place on the podium.

It would have been Lin's fourth world medal having claimed gold in 2018 and 2022 and bronze in 2019.