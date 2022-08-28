France and Algeria sign new pact and commit to sporting cooperation before Paris 2024

Politicians in France and Algeria have pledged to work closer together in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics after signing a new pact that looks to ease tensions between the two countries.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said "sport was given pride of place" in the collaboration agreement with Algeria, boosting relations prior to the Games in two years' time.

Oudéa-Castéra met Algerian Sports Minister Abderezak Sebgag in Algeria where they signed a declaration to cooperate on sporting infrastructure, training, exchanges of expertise and major sporting events.

The signing was done in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Relations between the two countries had been shaky ground since last year when Macron questioned Algeria's existence as a nation before the French occupation and accused its "political-military system" of fomenting "hatred toward France".

His comments prompted Tebboune to withdraw his country’s ambassador and barred French military planes from its airspace.

Formidable séquence sport à Oran ; @emmanuelmacron à la rencontre des athlètes algériens préparant #Paris2024 (dont la grande boxeuse Imane Khelif) et de jeunes avec leurs éducateurs sportifs, suivie d’une démonstration de #breaking autour de Mounir Biba, entre sport & culture ! pic.twitter.com/6zYArf3yx5 — Amélie Oudéa-Castéra (@AOC1978) August 27, 2022

Diplomatic ties have since been repaired with Macron and Tebboune declaring yesterday a "new, irreversible dynamic of progress" between France and Algeria following a three-day visit by the French Prime Minister.

"France and Algeria have decided to open a new era," a joint statement from Macron and Tebboune read.

Last month, Algeria celebrated 60 years of independence following 132 years of French rule and a brutal eight-year war for indepenence which ended in 1962.

During his visit to Algeria, Macron and Oudéa-Castéra met Algerian athletes preparing for Paris 2024, including world boxing silver medallist Imane Khelif.

They also witnessed a demonstration of breaking which is set to make its Olympic debut in the French capital.

The French delegation included boxer Sarah Ourahmoune, who claimed flyweight silver at Rio 2016, and novelist Kamel Daoud.