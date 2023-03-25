Nelson Piquet, a three-time Brazilian Formula One (F1) world champion, has been ordered to pay $953,050 (£780,000/€885,000) for his racist and homophobic remarks against Great Britain and Mercedes Benz driver Lewis Hamilton.

Piquet used a racial slur against Hamilton in an interview in November 2021 when he was asked about the Englishman's crash with Dutchman Max Verstappen, who is the Brazilian's son-in-law, at the Italian Grand Prix.

The crash caused Verstappen to be hospitalised and Hamilton, who is a seven-time world champion, was handed a 10 second penalty for his involvement.

Hamilton claimed that Verstappen was racing too aggressively, which led to the accident.

He called for an action to change "archaic mindsets", as Piquet sent his apologies and said that his comments were mistranslated.

However, Piquet was also caught using racist and homophobic phrases against Hamilton following the British F1 star's loss of the 2016 Championship to Germany's Nico Rosberg.

Nelson Piquet, right, was fined for racial and homophobic comments against Lewis Hamilton ©Getty Images

Hamilton, the sport's only black driver, was compensated by the Brazilian Government, having been given Brazilian citzenship.

Four human rights groups have pressed charges, wanting double the amount that Piquet actually had to pay.

Pedro Matos de Arrudo, the judge in the case, explained his stance on the situation.

"In the sense that one should not only appreciate the reparative function of civil liability but also [and perhaps mainly] the punitive function so that, as a society, we can someday be free from the pernicious acts that are racism and homophobia," said Arrudo.