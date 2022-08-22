Russian Grand Prix to never return, says F1 boss Domenicali

Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali has said there will be no further negotiations to host future editions of the Russian Grand Prix, going as far as to rule out a return to the country.

The 2022 race was cancelled and the contract between F1 and the organisers of the Russian Grand Prix was terminated soon after the invasion of Ukraine.

It ended an ill spell at the Sochi Autodrom, a circuit that was criticised by fans for its lack of overtaking.

The first edition was held in 2014 at the Sochi Olympic Park, acting as part of the legacy for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, held earlier that year.

Over the seven years, Mercedes won every race, with Britain's Lewis Hamilton taking victory five times and his team-mate Finland's Valtteri Bottas twice.

Next month, Sochi was to hold the race for one final time before moving to St Petersburg in 2023, a plan that has since been scrapped.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Domenicali made it clear there were no plans to revisit Russia.

"I've always believed that you should never say never," he said.

"But in this case, I can promise for sure - we will no longer negotiate with them.

"There will be no more racing in Russia."

Sochi was the host of the Russian Grand Prix for seven years ©Getty Images

On March 1 - five days after Russia invaded Ukraine - F1 cancelled the contract.

Russian Grand Prix promoter Alexey Titov said they expected a refund for the early termination.

"This debt exists, it is confirmed and our position on it is unchanged," said Titov to Russian state news agency TASS.

"We expect a refund regardless of the current position of Formula One Management in relation to holding races in the Russian Federation.

"The current situation in world sports is extremely politicised.

"It is necessary to take Domenicali's words here with this in mind.

"What he said has a pronounced political connotation that has nothing to do with the real spirit of sports.

"The future of our relations today is really unclear.

"We will take Domenicali's position into account in our further work."

In the same interview, he said it was unlikely to see Germany return for 2023.

F1 has been criticised in the past for accepting new deals in countries with poor human rights records such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, with the latter also continuing to bomb Yemen.