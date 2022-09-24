The Formula 1 (F1) Esports Series Pro Championship has returned for 2022 with a revamped format which see racers compete over 12 rounds in four weeks.

Competition returned last weekend (September 14 to 16), as some of the best esports drivers raced on simulations of the Sakhir International Circuit in Bahrain, Imola in Italy and Silverstone in British.

Each round consists of qualifying and the race itself, mirroring in-person F1, and this season's calendar is split into three-day, three-race chunks.

Britain's Lucas Blakeley of McLaren Shadow won the first two races of the season, following up with third place at his home race.

Red Bull Racing's Frederik Rasmussen from Denmark, a three-time overall runner-up, claimed victory at Silverstone.

Dutch driver Jarno Opmeer of Mercedes, the two-time defending champion, sits fourth overall so far, behind fellow countryman Thomas Ronhaar of Haas.

The next races scheduled for October 12 to 14 at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, Spa in Belgium and Zandvoort in The Netherlands.

Monza in Italy, plus Mexico City and Austin's circuits, are due to be raced from November 2 to 4, with the finale scheduled for December 14 to 16.

Suzuka in Japan and the season-ender in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit are new additions to the calendar, and scheduled either side of Interlagos in Brazil.

Shanghai and Portimão, which are both not on the 2022 F1 World Championship calendar, have been removed from the esports schedule too.

Previously, the first two races of an event week would take place on one day, with the last of the three taking place the following day.

All sessions are being shown live on YouTube, Twitch and Huya.

"We're very excited about the new season of the F1 Esports Series Pro Championship and its growing success, and with so many promising big moves and intriguing driver shifts on the grid, we can't wait to kick off the season and get racing," said Brandon Snow, managing director of commercial at F1.

There is a prize pot worth $750,000 (£691,000/€774,000) on the line for racers this season.