King Charles III has had to postpone his trip to France over growing fears about increasing violent anti-Government protests with just over a year until the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

French President Emmanuel Macron asked the monarch to delay the visit as strikes and demonstrations continue over the Pension Reform Bill.

The Bill would increase the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 years old.

The Government then used Article 49.3 of the Constitution to force the bill through Parliament.

Widespread disruption has resulted across the country with multiple acts of arson and violence against police as riots reach an eighth consecutive day.

King Charles was due to arrive in the capital with the Queen Consort on Sunday (March 26) for a four-day trip which was highlighted with a banquet at the Palace of Versailles.

Macron's aides feared the visit could stoke the rioting while royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the symbolism of a state banquet at the Palace amid the protests would have been the President's "Marie-Antoinette moment".

This is in reference to the guillotining of the last King of France Louis XVI and his wife Marie-Antoinette in 1793.

Macron phoned King Charles this morning to ask him to stay in Britain in what is seen as a humiliation for the former by Fitzwilliams.

"The country is descending into anarchy and it was clearly impossible to guarantee the safety of the royal party and to keep to any set schedule where security could be relied on," said Fitzwilliams.

"Threats to disrupt the visit were all too real, especially given the symbolism attached to Versailles, where a state banquet was to be held.

"This really was a disaster with the Palace's links to an Ancien Régime which was toppled by a revolution.

"These are too close for comfort for Macron at the moment and marks a volte face by his Government which was insisting earlier today that it would go ahead."

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that 457 people were arrested while 441 police and security personnel were injured yesterday in the nationwide protests.

It is reported that protesters were planning to target King Charles' trip and blockade him in the capital.

"The visit of Charles III is cancelled by the Government due to social unrest," said leader of The Republicans political party Éric Ciotti.

"What an image for our country, which is not even able to ensure the security of a head of state."

Security has also become a key priority for Paris 2024 organisers given the plans for 600,000 people to attend the Olympics Opening Ceremony along the River Seine, particularly after the widely-criticised management of the Champions League final.

While the word "postponement" is being used by the French and British authorities, no alternative dates have yet been offered for King Charles' trip.