Opposition parties in the French National Assembly are arguing about what they call “draconian” security measures due to be put in place as part of the new Olympic security law which will is due to be voted upon next Tuesday (March 28).

The disagreement centres upon Article 7 of the Bill, which has already been adopted in the Senate with a comfortable majority, relating to the security of Paris 2024.

The measures include the coupling of video surveillance to algorithmic image processing.

The process would allow the analysis of crowd movements or suspicious acts, such as the abandonment of luggage.

The opposition deputies are insisting Article 7 must be deleted from the Bill.

Elisa Martin, member of the Unsubmissive France - LFI - group, described the measure as a “draconian security law”.

French opposition parties have described the security arrangements in the proposed new Olympic bill, which include the use of algorithmic image processing, as "draconian" ©Getty Images

Socialist representative Roger Vicot added: "It is normal to put in place exceptional measures for an exceptional event, but here we are going beyond a text aimed at securing the Olympics."

At the opening of the debate yestrday, the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélié Oudéa-Castéra defended an "experiment very precisely limited in time".

She added: "There is no substitution of the algorithm for human judgment which remains sovereign, nor any facial recognition technique."

The experiment could begin with this year's Rugby World Cup in France, in September and October, and last until the end of 2024.

The Olympic Bill also provides for the possibility of submitting to an administrative inquiry persons accredited on the competition venues and in the fan zones.

It also encompasses increased penalties in the event of intrusion into an enclosure, genetic tests in order to comply with world anti-doping standards and the creation of a large health centre in the Olympic village.