Sports Minister considers security recruitment from other French-speaking countries at Paris 2024

French Sports and Olympic Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has revealed that the Government is considering recruiting security personnel from other French-speaking nations to combat a potential shortage at the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

"We will look for complementary forces, perhaps in other French speaking countries," Oudéa-Castéra told the National Assembly.

An estimated force of 22,000 security personnel is expected to be required on each day of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The COVID-19 pandemic had caused a shortage of security personnel but Oudéa-Castéra is hoping to launch a campaign to raise numbers.

A Government fund of €13 million (£11.5 million/$13.7 million) is to be made available for skills upgrading.

"The government is very mobilised to enable these people, who have the qualifications to practice the profession of private security guard, to maintain this employability," Oudéa-Castéra added.

Sports and Olympics Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra said the French Government is committed to ensuring that security personnel receive adequate training before Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

The French Government employment portal Pole emploi.fr has launched a recruitment drive for 3,000 students and young people in the Île-de-France.

Training is to be given free of charge and is set to consist of two weeks of face-to-face training and a further week of distance learning.

Participants under 26 are entitled to a payment of €352 (£313/$371) for the three weeks period which rises to a sum of €482 (£430/$508) for older applicants.

Additional payments may also be made for travel and lodging.

"A professional card valid until autumn 2025 will be issued to you at the end of the training, allowing you to work during the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games security," applicants have been told.

Last month, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told the French senate: "We believe that a large country like France is capable of responding to this private security issue."

The French Government has launched a drive for 3,000 students and young people to supplement security forces for Paris 2024 ©French Sports Ministry

He insisted that some 12,000 personnel were already available.

Darmanin was among officials heavily criticised for the security arrangements at the UEFA Champions League Final at the Stade de France last May.

An inquiry subsequently blamed French security authorities for the congestion outside the ground which left many supporters from Liverpool trapped in a confined area before the match.

There has also been speculation in French media that the armed forces may be deployed to fill any shortfall.

At the London 2012 Olympics, personnel from the armed forces were drafted in at the Olympic Park after private security firm G4S proved unable to provide the contracted number of staff.

Military personnel were also deployed at security checkpoints for venues at Rio 2016.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 26.