Tony Estanguet, the Paris 2024 President, has highlighted the early success of ticket sales for breaking, which will make its Olympic debut at the Games.

The Paris 2024 choice of breaking - also known as breakdancing - as one of its four additional sports along with skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, which debuted at the Tokyo 2020 Games, was a controversial one.

Karate and baseball/softball were dropped from the Olympic programme, while other well-established global sports such as squash proved unsuccessful despite making successive efforts to gain entry.

But speaking after the conclusion of the first phase of tickets sales involving Make Your Games packages, in which the target of three million sales was exceeded by quarter of a million, Estanguet told a media briefing: "The first phase was a very positive moment for breaking, because it’s been one of the first disciplines sold out at only a few days - many people were interested in buying tickets.

"So it’s fantastic for us.

"It’s also a demonstration that it’s been a good choice to have this discipline in the Olympic programme for Paris 2024.

"It will be a unique situation so we are very satisfied with the first phase.

"We expect that during the second phase breaking will also prove very appealing and be a big success."

Breaking will be held at the Place de la Concorde at Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Breaking, which is set to take place at the Place de la Concorde, was one of a number of sports to sell out within a week of the initial launch, the others being sport climbing, fencing, judo, skateboarding and BMX racing and freestyle.

More tickets for these and other sports and disciplines will be available during the next sales phase.

Meanwhile, the most recent Breaking for Gold World Series, the ranking event to determine progress to next year’s Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier Series, has taken place at Kokura in Japan.

Kazakhstan's Amir Zakirov and China's Liu Qingyi were the respective men's and women's winners.

Rio de Janeiro in Brazil is due to stage the next World Series event on April 14 and 15.

Points accrued in the Breaking for Gold World Series help to determine the breaking athletes set to compete at the Olympic Qualifier Series from March to June next year, where seven Paris 2024 berths are on offer.

B-boy and B-girl world champions for 2023 are set to automatically qualify for Paris 2024, with five athletes per gender qualifying through continental qualifiers.