Tom Daley received the insignia of Order of the British Empire earlier this month ©Getty Images

On the eve of tonight’s Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony, Birmingham Pride House have hailed Tom Daley’s efforts to promote equality for the LGBT+ community at Birmingham 2022.

Daley is set to make an "historic" statement during the Ceremony at the Alexander Stadium. 

"To have a sporting figure so highly regarded as Tom Daley is huge," British Asian Pride House ambassador Amazin LeThi told insidethegames.

Daley visited Pride House before the Ceremony.

"He is such a household name, he has always been a champion for us," LeThi added.

"For any LGBT+ kid to see their story represented in Tom is huge." 

Daley has decided not to compete at Birmingham 2022 but made statements advocating LGBT+ rights when he won 10 metres synchro gold at the Gold Coast four years ago, when he drew attention to the persecution which happens in many Commonwealth countries.

"We can do so much, athletes have such a massive platform to make change," LeThi added.

A pop-up Pride House has been established in each of the three Athletes Villages for the first time.

"We have been working with Tom and working with the wider group to set up a Commonwealth Pride network," Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Katie Sadlier said. 

"We’re investing in Pride. There are series of workshops where athletes can come and talk and meet others who are facing similar challenges."

Birmingham 2022 chairman John Crabtree added: "In Birmingham we take some of that for granted, we would assume that it is going to happen."