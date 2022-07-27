The Commonwealth Games Federation has announced new Safeguarding and Human Rights Policies ©CGF

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has announced a new Safeguarding Policy - the most comprehensive in the history of the Movement - as well as an updated Human Rights Policy Statement.

The innovations coincided with today’s 10th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting in Birmingham.

Speaking at the meeting, CGF President Dame Louise Martin said: "The CGF is proud to unveil our first Safeguarding Policy and a renewed commitment to upholding Human Rights through our updated statement.

"Our work in this area is guided by our values of humanity, equality and destiny and underpinned by the Commonwealth Charter.

"The Charter brings together the values and aspirations which unite our diverse membership, outlining our joint commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law, to promote peace and prosperity and to improve the lives of all peoples of the Commonwealth.

"These principles are shared across Commonwealth organisations, and we are honoured to work in partnership with them to build a better future for our athletes and citizens around the world."

Dame Louise Martin, President of the Commonwealth Games Federation, has welcomed the new Safeguarding and Human Rights policies announced by the organisation today ©Getty Images
The new Safeguarding Policy is the result of in-depth consultation among multiple stakeholders and comes as a CGF Safeguarding Panel is put in place for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

In addition, the Executive Board has approved an updated Human Rights Policy Statement.

The update comes after the CGF’s first ever Human Rights Policy Statement was published in Colombo, Sri Lanka in October 2017.

The updated statement builds on the commitment of the CGF to implement decisions and activities which adhere to universal principles of good governance, underpinned by a strong commitment to, and respect for human rights, environment and sustainability, health, safety and wellbeing, as well as accessibility and inclusivity.

The CGF pledge focuses on ten areas which are governance, athletes’ rights and advocacy, child rights, safeguarding and youth voice, media, communications and stakeholder engagement, procurement, partnerships and ethical trading, conduct and whistleblowing gender equality and non-discrimination, LGBTQ+ equality and non-discrimination, Para sport inclusion and non-discrimination of different abilities, historical injustice and racism.

The Safeguarding Policy can be viewed here, and the updated Human Rights Policy Statement can be seen here